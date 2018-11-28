Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 2,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELG. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

CELG traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. 90,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,437. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

