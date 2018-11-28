Celsius (CELH) vs. Golfgear International (MCHA) Head-To-Head Survey

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Golfgear International (OTCMKTS:MCHA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Celsius alerts:

This table compares Celsius and Golfgear International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $36.16 million 5.37 -$8.24 million ($0.01) -380.00 Golfgear International $510,000.00 50.46 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Golfgear International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celsius.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Celsius and Golfgear International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 0 2 0 3.00 Golfgear International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celsius currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Celsius’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than Golfgear International.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Golfgear International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius -33.17% -75.43% -38.40% Golfgear International -40.75% -45.22% -16.35%

Risk & Volatility

Celsius has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golfgear International has a beta of -3.75, meaning that its stock price is 475% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.0% of Celsius shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celsius beats Golfgear International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. It distributes its products under the Celsius brand name through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Golfgear International Company Profile

Matchaah Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes premium better-for-you matcha tea based products under the MATCHAAH brand name. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.