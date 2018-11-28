Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.26 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,977 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $71,765.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

