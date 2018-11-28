Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NYSE CPF opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.89. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

