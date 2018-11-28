Centurion Price Down 43% Over Last Week (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 43% against the US dollar. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $23,645.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00002136 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

