Century Communities (CCS) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

CCS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $625.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.19. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.88 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,836,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 100.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,750,000 after purchasing an additional 232,059 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 126.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 339,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 170,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

