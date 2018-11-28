Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Receives $20.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $922.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 61.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

