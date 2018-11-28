Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

CLDT stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,907,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,188,000 after buying an additional 247,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,603,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after buying an additional 355,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

