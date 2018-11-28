Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2018 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2018 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2018 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

11/7/2018 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2018 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2018 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/24/2018 – Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cheesecake Factory have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s various initiatives to boost sales like menu innovation roll out of an improved server training program, launch of mobile payment app and focus on delivery bode well. The company is also evaluating different approaches to limit its costs. It installed a cost management system with substantial capabilities across production, planning and inventory management a few years ago to help analyze usage and waste. While such efforts encourage us, we are apprehensive of the stock’s future potential after the company missed earnings for two straight quarters. Particularly, higher-than-expected medical insurance costs along with some legal expenses are affecting the company’s profitability.”

10/18/2018 – Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

Get Cheesecake Factory Inc alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 50.77%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,754,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.