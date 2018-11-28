Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Trading 21.2% Higher

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) traded up 21.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.64. 9,257,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 712% from the average session volume of 1,140,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.97.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cheetah Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

