Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion.

Separately, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

CQP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,536. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $40.56.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

