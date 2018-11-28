Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,441 shares, a growth of 3.2% from the October 31st total of 2,809,194 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $40.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CQP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

