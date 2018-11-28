Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 225,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $35,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 969,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 629,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,324 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $40.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

