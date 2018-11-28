Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99. 33,556,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 34,425,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Price Down 5.1%” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/chesapeake-energy-chk-stock-price-down-5-1.html.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.