Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.22. Chesapeake Energy posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, EVP James R. Webb acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,279.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,465,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 1,597,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,227,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

