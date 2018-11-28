Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

CPK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.09. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $93.09.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2,424.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

