Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

NYSE CHS opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $918.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chico’s FAS (CHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/chicos-fas-chs-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.