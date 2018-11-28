China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) Trading 9.3% Higher

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s share price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.24. 516,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 514% from the average session volume of 84,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.00% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

