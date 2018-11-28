China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Mobile by 399.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,043 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 60.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,375,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,405,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $195,569,000 after purchasing an additional 459,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in China Mobile by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,222,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,374,000 after purchasing an additional 341,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $15,634,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,135. The stock has a market cap of $203.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

