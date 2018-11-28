China New Borun (BORN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.92

China New Borun Corp (NYSE:BORN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 28439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm has a market cap of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

About China New Borun (NYSE:BORN)

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil.

