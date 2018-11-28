CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (CARCY) versus Forterra (FRTA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CARCY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forterra and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra $1.58 billion 0.20 -$2.06 million ($0.79) -6.27 CHINA RESOURCES/ADR $3.84 billion 1.91 $464.02 million N/A N/A

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Forterra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forterra and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra 1 4 1 0 2.00 CHINA RESOURCES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forterra presently has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 120.54%. Given Forterra’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Forterra is more favorable than CHINA RESOURCES/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Forterra and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra 2.38% -23.03% -1.56% CHINA RESOURCES/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Forterra has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Forterra does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR beats Forterra on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc. manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About CHINA RESOURCES/ADR

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete. It offers Portland, ordinary Portland, composite Portland, and slag Portland cement under the Runfeng brand name. The company's products are primarily used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as railways, highways, subways, bridges, airports, ports, dams, hydroelectric and nuclear power stations, as well as high-rise buildings, and suburban and rural area development. It trades in cement, fly ash, construction materials, and mortars; provides environmental protection engineering, and concrete testing and consultancy services; and holds properties The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Cement) Limited.

