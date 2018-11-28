Choice Hotels International (CHH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s enthralling growth trajectory is likely to continue after it reported better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter of 2018. The company also raised its 2018 earnings guidance. By enhancement of mid-scale brand and the acquisition of WoodSpring, as well as the transformation of the Comfort and Cambria brand, Choice Hotels is poised for growth. Earnings estimates for 2018 have been revised upward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. However, high cost of operations and competition remain concerns. Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2018 increased 7% year over year. Also, the hospitality industry is cyclical and a worsening of global economic conditions might in turn dent Choice Hotels’ revenues and profits.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

CHH stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,004. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $430,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 35,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,910,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,484,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,323 shares of company stock worth $4,553,317 over the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,819,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,009,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 632,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after buying an additional 424,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 692.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 268,559 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,356,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

