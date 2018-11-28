Christian Bruch Purchases 693 Shares of Linde PLC (LIN) Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) insider Christian Bruch bought 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.49 per share, for a total transaction of $108,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

