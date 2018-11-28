Christopher Casey Sells 6,500 Shares of City Natural Resources High Yield Trust (CYN) Stock

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust (LON:CYN) insider Christopher Casey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £6,175 ($8,068.73).

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust stock opened at GBX 92.53 ($1.21) on Wednesday. City Natural Resources High Yield Trust has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 130.67 ($1.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About City Natural Resources High Yield Trust

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

