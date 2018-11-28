CIBC Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Price Target to C$36.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MFI. TD Securities upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:MFI traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.51. 83,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,863. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$26.50 and a one year high of C$37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including offers prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, turkey, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Lightlife.

