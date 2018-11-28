CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 5,802 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $296,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $513,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $353.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $416.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.37.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total value of $784,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $784,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,552 shares of company stock worth $44,081,027 over the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 5,802 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/cibc-world-markets-inc-acquires-5802-shares-of-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn.html.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.