CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in WD-40 (WDFC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.14% of WD-40 worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,624,000 after buying an additional 68,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,383,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC stock opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $184.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

In other WD-40 news, VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $360,047.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,004,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,634. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

