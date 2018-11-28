Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holdings Boosted by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Cimarex Energy makes up 4.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 118,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 74,981 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Williams Capital set a $129.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holdings Boosted by Beddow Capital Management Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/cimarex-energy-co-xec-holdings-boosted-by-beddow-capital-management-inc.html.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.