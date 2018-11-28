Cintas Co. (CTAS) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,114,000 after acquiring an additional 344,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,040,000 after acquiring an additional 151,458 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,308,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 919,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 528,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,800,000 after acquiring an additional 104,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $147.38 and a one year high of $217.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.17.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

