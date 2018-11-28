Citrix Systems (CTXS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $122.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citrix Systems is a provider of virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions. The company is benefiting from robust adoption of its Subscription based services. Solid adoption of unified workspace solutions and hybrid cloud offerings are key positive. Traction witnessed by ShareFile is notable. The company also provided an impressive guidance. Efforts to reward shareholders through share buybacks are a positive. Buyout of Cedexis is likely to improve company’s operational performance. The company has deployed its Cloud services including XenDesktop and XenApp on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This is likely to have led to new customer additions, consequently generating incremental revenues. Its strong customer base is another positive. Acquisition of Sapho will enable the company to fortify its competitive position in the rapidly growing desktop virtualization market. However, adverse foreign exchange movements remain a headwind.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

CTXS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.13. 38,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cloud computing company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $241,059.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,515,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $875,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,505 shares of company stock worth $2,186,497. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its position in Citrix Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 3,825 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. South State Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Citrix Systems by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,482 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

