Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer Sells 1,388 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $149,085.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,816.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.31. 161,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,623.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

