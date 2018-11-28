Clarius Group LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,370,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,812,000 after acquiring an additional 410,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,605,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,094,000 after acquiring an additional 801,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,691,000 after acquiring an additional 84,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $166,189.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,396,593 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $107.61 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.19.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

