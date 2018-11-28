Clarius Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Stock

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $167.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

