Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.