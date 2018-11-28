Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Baxter International Inc (BAX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/clearstead-advisors-llc-invests-213000-in-baxter-international-inc-bax.html.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.