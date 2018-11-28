Coeur Mining (CDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.04

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 96182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

The firm has a market cap of $796.50 million, a PE ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 17,466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

