Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2018

Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.01. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 316,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,919. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.50 million, a P/E ratio of 207.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

