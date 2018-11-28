CoffeeCoin (CFC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One CoffeeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoffeeCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoffeeCoin has traded 68.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004809 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000465 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CoffeeCoin Coin Profile

CoffeeCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2. The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin. The official website for CoffeeCoin is www.coffee-coin.org.

CoffeeCoin Coin Trading

CoffeeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoffeeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoffeeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

