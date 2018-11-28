Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Lowered by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

