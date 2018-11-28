Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises about 1.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 747.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $152.03 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $164.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $232.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $2,234,931 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

