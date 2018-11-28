Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

