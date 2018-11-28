Comerica Bank Has $2.33 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AGCO worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $117,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

