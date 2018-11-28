Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

