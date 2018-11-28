Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires New Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 7,083.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 169,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,311,000 after purchasing an additional 424,816 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $179,584.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $400,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $452,997.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WDR opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.04. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

WDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

