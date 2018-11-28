Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys New Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,325 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4,549.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,450,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 1,419,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 38.2% in the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 289,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,348,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, December 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 12th.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $232,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

