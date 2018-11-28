Commonwealth Bank of Australia Invests $427,000 in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,424,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,377,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares during the period.

CTB opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $737.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

CTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $38.00 target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

