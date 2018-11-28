Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 114.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 203.6% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 203.5% during the second quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 19,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.05. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

