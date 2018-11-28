Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,346,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 372,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

