Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.19 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of PACW opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 33.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $816,284.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,833.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tanya M. Acker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $50,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $196,014. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,844 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

