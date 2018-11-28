Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,374 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after buying an additional 193,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 57.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.31.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $953,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $139,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,591 shares of company stock worth $38,151,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

